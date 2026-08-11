Pound Under Pressure: Traders Await Key U.S. and UK Data

On Tuesday, the pound held steady against the dollar and euro amid uncertainty leading up to critical U.S. and British data releases, which has left traders cautious, especially given the sparse trading typical of the European summer. The pound stood at $1.3597 and was stable at 85.42 pence per euro.

Upcoming key events include U.S. consumer inflation data due on Wednesday, which is expected to be influential for Federal Reserve policy, and the UK's second quarter GDP figure release on Thursday, which will provide insights into the economic landscape inherited by new Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

In the short term, traders were hesitant to make significant bets ahead of these significant events, contributing to already quiet markets. Despite the change in UK leadership, the market has shown little impact. Analysts suggest that traders are cautiously awaiting more details before the late October budget announcement.