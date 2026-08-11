Houthis Attack Cargo Ship in Bab el-Mandeb Strait
A deck cargo ship, attacked by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, resulted in the deaths of three crew members. Maritime security sources reported the attack in the Red Sea, raising concerns about the crew's fate and regional maritime safety.
- Country:
- Yemen
In a bold move, Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi forces attacked a deck cargo ship in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait on Tuesday, leading to the tragic loss of three crew members. The incident has raised alarms among maritime authorities.
Details emerged from Yemeni coast guard officials and government military officers confirming the attack, which occurred in this strategic waterway that connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden.
Uncertainty looms over the complete safety of the crew as maritime security sources informed Reuters about the targeted vessel, prompting renewed scrutiny on maritime security in the volatile region.
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