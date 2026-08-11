Ukraine's Central Bank Eases Currency Rules Amidst War

Ukraine's central bank has announced significant currency liberalisation measures in a bid to stimulate business activity and investor confidence. This marks the largest shift since the Russian invasion in February 2022.

The new regulations allow quadrupling the monthly purchase limit of non-cash currency and investments to 200,000 Ukrainian hryvnias ($4,450). Furthermore, the daily cash withdrawal limit domestically and internationally has been doubled to 200,000 hryvnias.

The measures are designed to simplify financial transactions for Ukrainians both at home and abroad. The central bank emphasized market stability, stating these steps are accounted for in their latest macroeconomic forecast, projecting international reserves to rise to nearly 70 billion USD by 2026.