Ukraine's Central Bank Eases Currency Rules Amidst War

Ukraine's central bank has introduced major currency liberalisation measures to boost business and investor confidence amid ongoing conflict. The updated regulations allow increased foreign currency purchases and withdrawals. These changes aim to ease living conditions for Ukrainians at home and abroad, without jeopardizing market stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 03:51 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 03:51 IST
Ukraine's Central Bank Eases Currency Rules Amidst War
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's central bank has announced significant currency liberalisation measures in a bid to stimulate business activity and investor confidence. This marks the largest shift since the Russian invasion in February 2022.

The new regulations allow quadrupling the monthly purchase limit of non-cash currency and investments to 200,000 Ukrainian hryvnias ($4,450). Furthermore, the daily cash withdrawal limit domestically and internationally has been doubled to 200,000 hryvnias.

The measures are designed to simplify financial transactions for Ukrainians both at home and abroad. The central bank emphasized market stability, stating these steps are accounted for in their latest macroeconomic forecast, projecting international reserves to rise to nearly 70 billion USD by 2026.

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