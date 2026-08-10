Dollar Delicacies: Currency Fluctuations Amid Inflation and Oil Surges

The U.S. dollar edged higher from a two-month low against major currencies due to rising oil prices and investor focus on upcoming U.S. inflation data. Meanwhile, economic indicators show labor weakening, tamping down rates hike expectations, adding pressure on this week's CPI and retail sales figures for Fed policy guidance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 10:54 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 10:54 IST
Dollar Delicacies: Currency Fluctuations Amid Inflation and Oil Surges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. dollar slightly increased from a two-month low against significant currencies on Monday, buoyed by climbing oil prices and anticipation of this week's U.S. inflation data revelations. This movement comes as investors seek clarity on the Federal Reserve's future rate policies.

The euro marginally weakened at $1.1551, maintaining its near-record strength since mid-June. Sterling stood steady at $1.3486, while the yen depreciated to 158.30 per dollar, undoing part of its intervention gains. The dollar index saw a 0.06% rise, recovering from its lowest mark since June.

Oil prices rose, with Brent futures hitting $85 per barrel amidst Strait of Hormuz tensions. Meanwhile, a surprise July job loss in the U.S. trimmed rate hike bets, emphasizing the importance of upcoming CPI and retail sales data in determining Fed strategies, alongside restrained inflation Norges Bank's and ECB's responses.

TRENDING

1
Financial Storm: Lebanon's Banking Scandal Unveiled

Financial Storm: Lebanon's Banking Scandal Unveiled

Lebanon
2
Wall Street Holds Steady Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Anticipation

Wall Street Holds Steady Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Anticipatio...

United States
3
Protesters Clash with Police in Ranchi Amid Recruitment Exam Controversy

Protesters Clash with Police in Ranchi Amid Recruitment Exam Controversy

India
4
Spain's Fiery Inferno: Wildfires Blaze Uncontrollably

Spain's Fiery Inferno: Wildfires Blaze Uncontrollably

Spain

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The “Last Mile” Problem Holding Back Sustainable Farming

Made in Africa, Trusted in Africa? The Next Vaccine Challenge

Green Aid Sounds Good, But Does It Actually Reduce Emissions?

Is Remote Sensing Becoming the New Frontline of Coastal Protection?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026