Dollar Delicacies: Currency Fluctuations Amid Inflation and Oil Surges

The U.S. dollar slightly increased from a two-month low against significant currencies on Monday, buoyed by climbing oil prices and anticipation of this week's U.S. inflation data revelations. This movement comes as investors seek clarity on the Federal Reserve's future rate policies.

The euro marginally weakened at $1.1551, maintaining its near-record strength since mid-June. Sterling stood steady at $1.3486, while the yen depreciated to 158.30 per dollar, undoing part of its intervention gains. The dollar index saw a 0.06% rise, recovering from its lowest mark since June.

Oil prices rose, with Brent futures hitting $85 per barrel amidst Strait of Hormuz tensions. Meanwhile, a surprise July job loss in the U.S. trimmed rate hike bets, emphasizing the importance of upcoming CPI and retail sales data in determining Fed strategies, alongside restrained inflation Norges Bank's and ECB's responses.