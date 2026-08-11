Investor Apprehension Amid U.S.-Iran Tension and Oil Price Surge

On Tuesday, U.S. stock index futures remained largely unchanged as ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Iran caused oil prices to rise, subsequently deterring risk-taking among investors. The stalled negotiations have spurred anxiety in the market.

Adding complexity, President Donald Trump insisted on reparations for those affected by wars and protests, further challenging the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. This has pushed Brent crude futures to over week-long highs, building on a previous significant increase, amid prevailing supply concerns.

With rising energy costs feeding inflation fears, the likelihood of interest rate hikes is on the table. Upcoming inflation data could heavily influence the Federal Reserve's decisions. As the corporate earnings season concludes, mixed performances are witnessed across Wall Street, reflecting these financial and geopolitical dynamics.