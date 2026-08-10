Market Momentum Stalls Amid Earnings Scrutiny

On Monday, London's stock indexes showed signs of restraint, following a week of gains, as investors directed their attention towards earnings reports and impending economic data to gather insights on the British economy's condition.

The FTSE 100, representing blue-chip stocks, experienced a slight decline of 0.2% reaching 10,874.64 points by 1020 GMT. Conversely, the midcap FTSE 250 observed a marginal increase of 0.1%, reaching 24,880.50 points.

Both indexes marked their fourth straight week of gains last Friday, reflecting a cautious investor sentiment ahead of crucial economic indicators.