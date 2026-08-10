Market Momentum Stalls Amid Earnings Scrutiny

London's stock indexes took a breather on Monday after last week's gains, as investors turned their attention to corporate earnings and anticipated economic data for insights into the British economy's status. The FTSE 100 slipped slightly, while the midcap FTSE 250 showed a modest increase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 19:16 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 19:16 IST
Market Momentum Stalls Amid Earnings Scrutiny
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On Monday, London's stock indexes showed signs of restraint, following a week of gains, as investors directed their attention towards earnings reports and impending economic data to gather insights on the British economy's condition.

The FTSE 100, representing blue-chip stocks, experienced a slight decline of 0.2% reaching 10,874.64 points by 1020 GMT. Conversely, the midcap FTSE 250 observed a marginal increase of 0.1%, reaching 24,880.50 points.

Both indexes marked their fourth straight week of gains last Friday, reflecting a cautious investor sentiment ahead of crucial economic indicators.

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