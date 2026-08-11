Ousmane Diomande Joins Nottingham Forest: A Defensive Game-Changer
Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Ivory Coast centre back Ousmane Diomande from Sporting. The talented defender has agreed to a four-year contract with the Premier League club, which includes an option for a further year. The deal was confirmed by the club on Tuesday.
- Country:
- Ivory Coast
Nottingham Forest has made a significant acquisition by signing Ousmane Diomande from Sporting. The Ivory Coast centre back has penned a four-year contract with the Premier League side, with an additional year option included.
This strategic move aims to bolster the team’s defensive lineup, highlighting their commitment to strengthening the squad for upcoming challenges.
The announcement was officially made on Tuesday, marking a pivotal moment in Forest’s ongoing effort to reinforce their roster.