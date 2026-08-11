Stealth in the Skies: Trump's Secret Flight Operation

A covert operation involving U.S. President Donald Trump took place last month, where he discreetly switched planes mid-flight to avoid an Iranian assassination threat. The president was moved from an old Air Force One plane to an Air Force C-32A aircraft via a catering truck, amidst heightened tensions with Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 18:27 IST
Stealth in the Skies: Trump's Secret Flight Operation
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In an unexpected revelation, U.S. President Donald Trump conducted a secretive switch from one aircraft to another mid-flight last month, a subterfuge prompted by threats of an Iranian assassination plot, the Washington Post reported. The president flew from Turkey to Britain under concealment, utilizing an airport catering truck for the covert maneuver.

Initially departing from Turkey on Air Force One following a NATO summit, Trump discreetly changed his aircraft to an Air Force C-32A, a decision arising from security concerns surrounding the newly refurbished Qatari-donated jet he initially traveled to the summit on. This unprecedented move prompted questions over both security and cost-effectiveness associated with the aircraft.

The mission mimicked historical precedent, akin to President Bill Clinton’s evasive tactics during a 2000 trip to Pakistan. The saga unfolded amidst escalating tensions with Iran, as Trump’s administration relied on tactics reminiscent of espionage to ensure his safety, all while keeping both reporters and some White House staff in the dark about the switch.

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