Rising Tensions in Maritime Zones: Fatal Attacks and Strategic Embargoes

Three crew members lost their lives in a suspected attack by Iran-backed Houthis on a small cargo vessel in the Bab el-Mandeb strait on Tuesday, as another vessel was struck by a missile off Pakistan, allegedly in a U.S. operation.

The deaths on the Egyptian-owned Tihamah mark a significant escalation in maritime conflicts linked to the Iran war, which began on February 28. Yemeni sources confirmed the victims were two Pakistanis and one Indonesian.

Amid strategic tensions, the ship Vela Nova, attacked off Pakistan, reportedly evaded a U.S. blockade of Iran-linked shipping, leading to retaliation from a U.S. helicopter, sources suggest. Both incidents exemplify the increasing volatility in key maritime routes.