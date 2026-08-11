Tensions Rise as US Military Targets Ship Ignoring Naval Blockade

Military tensions escalated in the Gulf of Oman when a U.S. military helicopter targeted the rudder of a Panama-flagged ship, following the crew's disregard of a naval blockade warning around Iranian ports. This incident was reported by the Wall Street Journal, quoting a U.S. official.

Despite the high-risk situation, preliminary findings reveal no casualties reported at the time of the attack. The ship, reportedly named Vela Nova, sought to transfer its crew members to another civilian vessel following the altercation.

According to British maritime risk management firm Vanguard and another security source, initial evaluations indicate that Vela Nova might have been struck by a missile during its sail across the strategic Gulf of Oman.