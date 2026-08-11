In a strategic development, Russia and Syria have reached an agreement over the future of Russian military bases in the war-torn nation, enhancing diplomatic relations between the two countries. This deal, reported by Russia's Foreign Ministry, represents a significant pivot in the bilateral ties developed over 18 months of rigorous negotiations.

The memorandum of understanding gives Syria greater management over civilian facilities such as Hmeimim airport and the port of Tartous. This step is seen as pivotal in Syria's efforts to integrate these facilities into its civilian administration, reflecting a shift in the operational dynamics at these sites.

Furthermore, the agreement repurposes military installations, transitioning them into joint training centers. This transformation will be executed over the next three months, potentially altering military collaborations and preparing the groundwork for future strategic alliances between Russia and Syria.