Typhoon Dolphin Wreaks Havoc in Hubei Province

Typhoon Dolphin has delved deeper into inland China, particularly impacting Hubei Province with severe flooding and disruptions. Tourist areas have closed, and construction projects have come to a halt as authorities warn of extreme rainfall across the country.

Beijing, including its Shunyi District, faced heavy flooding by Tuesday evening, with intensified rains expected overnight. Dolphin, the strongest typhoon to hit China this year, traveled nearly 6,000 km before downgrading to a tropical depression on Tuesday afternoon. Its effects extended as far as Beijing, over 1,000 km north of Hubei.

In response to anticipated floods, four districts in Beijing activated their highest level of flood emergency protocols. Hubei, a major manufacturing hub, braces for potential flooding with forecasts predicting up to 250mm of rain in 24 hours. Elsewhere, emergency workers and residents attempt to mitigate the storm’s impact amid ongoing flood warnings.