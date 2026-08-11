Market Rumbles as Hopes of U.S.-Iran Peace Agreement Surge Amid Tech Stock Decline

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw declines this Tuesday as heavyweight tech stocks faltered amidst investor anticipation of a possible U.S.-Iran peace deal.

Pakistan's defense minister's comments and advanced talks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz have contributed to this speculation, driving market fluctuations.

Rising energy costs are prompting inflation concerns, affecting global central banks. Meanwhile, the industrials and utilities sectors gained amidst falling tech stocks, with focus turning to crucial inflation data announcements.