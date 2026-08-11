Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz Ripple Across Global Bond Markets

Euro zone bond yields decreased due to falling oil prices as talks between Oman and Iran progress. Concerns over Middle East energy flows and Iran-backed attacks have shaken markets. Longer-dated bond yields face upward pressure, with anticipation for the U.S. CPI inflation report impacting global bond markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 19:40 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 19:40 IST
Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz Ripple Across Global Bond Markets
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Euro zone bond yields witnessed a decline on Tuesday, reversing previous gains, as oil prices dropped following a statement from Qatar's foreign ministry about advanced discussions between Oman and Iran concerning shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

The disruption of Middle East energy supplies continues as a suspected Iranian-backed Houthi attack occurred in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, resulting in the deaths of three crew members aboard a cargo vessel. Germany's 10-year bond yield fell by 2 basis points to 3.15% after previously rising due to escalating oil prices.

Meanwhile, anticipation builds around the U.S. CPI inflation report, which is crucial for Federal Reserve rate determinations, subsequently influencing bond markets worldwide. Analysts warn that geopolitical tensions, alongside increasing borrowing by governments and AI firms, are impacting longer-dated yields.

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