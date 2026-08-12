Tension in the Bab el-Mandeb: Shipping under Siege

An Iran-backed Houthi attack on the Egyptian-owned cargo ship, Tihamah, in the Bab el-Mandeb strait, killed four crew members and two rescuers from an anti-Houthi force. This incident reflects increasing maritime tensions in the region, with shipping traffic significantly disrupted due to ongoing blockades and military strikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 04:08 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 04:08 IST
Tension in the Bab el-Mandeb: Shipping under Siege
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  • Country:
  • Yemen

In a troubling escalation of maritime tension, Iran-backed Houthis carried out a deadly attack on an Egyptian-owned cargo ship, Tihamah, in Yemen's strategic Bab el-Mandeb strait, killing six individuals, including four crew members and two rescuers from an anti-Houthi group. The assault has heightened concerns over the security and safety of shipping routes.

The Tihamah is reported to have faced a missile attack by the Houthis, marking the first fatal incident in a Houthi strike on a ship since the onset of the Iran-related conflict. This attack comes in the wake of increased insurgent activities, disrupting commercial maritime operations between Yemen and Saudi Arabia.

In a parallel development, a U.S. strike reportedly targeted the Panama-flagged container ship Vela Nova off Pakistan, further intensifying global maritime tensions. The compounded hostilities have drastically reduced shipping traffic through the Bab el-Mandeb strait and Red Sea by over 50%, impacting global supply chains.

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