Tension in the Bab el-Mandeb: Shipping under Siege

In a troubling escalation of maritime tension, Iran-backed Houthis carried out a deadly attack on an Egyptian-owned cargo ship, Tihamah, in Yemen's strategic Bab el-Mandeb strait, killing six individuals, including four crew members and two rescuers from an anti-Houthi group. The assault has heightened concerns over the security and safety of shipping routes.

The Tihamah is reported to have faced a missile attack by the Houthis, marking the first fatal incident in a Houthi strike on a ship since the onset of the Iran-related conflict. This attack comes in the wake of increased insurgent activities, disrupting commercial maritime operations between Yemen and Saudi Arabia.

In a parallel development, a U.S. strike reportedly targeted the Panama-flagged container ship Vela Nova off Pakistan, further intensifying global maritime tensions. The compounded hostilities have drastically reduced shipping traffic through the Bab el-Mandeb strait and Red Sea by over 50%, impacting global supply chains.