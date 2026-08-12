Colombia Quake: Unyielding Resolve Amidst Devastation

A devastating 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck western Colombia, claiming at least 250 lives and leaving regions in chaos. Rescue teams tirelessly sift through rubble, hoping to find survivors.

Choco and other affected areas are grappling with power outages and lacking basic services. The tremor disrupted countless lives, destroying homes and infrastructure.

The newly inaugurated President Abelardo De La Espriella promised economic aid, while the government revisits budget strategies. Scenes of human resilience and despair unfold as the nation confronts the disaster's aftermath.