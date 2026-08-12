Wall Street Wavers Amid Middle East Tensions and Tech Stocks Dip

Wall Street experienced a fall on Tuesday, primarily driven by dips in Amazon and Alphabet stocks as investors grew increasingly concerned over Middle East tensions and a lack of agreement. Iran's steadfast stance on keeping the Strait of Hormuz closed unless the U.S. alters its behavior has contributed to the uncertainty.

Despite these geopolitical challenges, Brent crude futures traded near one-week highs, and the S&P 500 energy sector recorded a 0.9% increase, marking the highest among the 11 sector indexes. However, the broader market index fell, reflecting the mixed reactions amid advancing and declining issues.

Positive quarterly earnings played a role in elevating the S&P 500 last week, though the Nasdaq remained slightly below its record high. Market participants now await inflation data, which could significantly shape the Federal Reserve's policy direction in light of global rising energy costs and monetary adjustments.