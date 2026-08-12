Darline Graham's Bid: Family Name vs. Political Credibility in South Carolina

The South Carolina Republican primary has ended with polls closing on Tuesday, as voters decide if Darline Graham will succeed her late brother, Senator Lindsey Graham, in the U.S. Senate. The election follows the senator's sudden passing due to a heart condition last month.

Governor Henry McMaster chose Darline Graham to complete her brother's term until January, and she has since gained President Donald Trump's endorsement for a full six-year term. Despite never having held office, Trump called this move a 'fabulous tribute' to Lindsey Graham. However, the campaign has drawn criticism for relying on family recognition and presidential backing without her possessing a political track record.

The primary features ten Republican candidates, including U.S. Representatives Ralph Norman and Russell Fry, former Governor Mark Sanford, and businessman Mark Lynch. If no candidate secures a majority, the race will advance to an August 25 runoff. The nominee will face Democratic candidate Annie Andrews in the upcoming November election.