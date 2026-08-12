Coco Gauff's Fortunate Advance to Canadian Open Semi-Finals: A Strategic Path to Success

Coco Gauff progressed to the Canadian Open semi-finals without playing a match, as Belinda Bencic withdrew due to injury. Poised to face either Naomi Osaka or Elena Rybakina next, Gauff utilizes the opportunity to refine her game ahead of the U.S. Open after recent near-title feats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 04:57 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 04:57 IST
Coco Gauff's Fortunate Advance to Canadian Open Semi-Finals: A Strategic Path to Success
Coco Gauff
  • Country:
  • United States

Coco Gauff advanced to the semi-finals of the Canadian Open in an unexpected manner as her opponent, Belinda Bencic, withdrew due to a hip injury. This unplanned break provides the American tennis star more time to refine her game ahead of the U.S. Open.

Gauff, the 2023 U.S. Open champion, now prepares to face either 11th seed Naomi Osaka or second seed Elena Rybakina for a spot in the final. The walkover win propels the 22-year-old into the 16th WTA 1000 semi-final of her career, a step closer to ending a year-long title drought.

In Toronto, Gauff has showcased strong performance, incorporating new tactical elements to her game without dropping a set. Her recent runner-up finishes at Miami and Rome and a narrow loss at Wimbledon highlight her determination to secure another title.

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