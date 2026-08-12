Strait of Hormuz Sees Sharp Decline in Vessel Transits Amid Middle East Tensions

Shipping data indicated a steep decline in the number of vessels traversing the Strait of Hormuz, reaching a one-week low of eight on Tuesday. This reduction comes amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Reports from both the United States and Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis highlighted recent attacks, reducing prospects of an imminent resolution to the Iran conflict. Tehran has insisted it will keep the strategic strait closed until its demands from Washington are met.

Kpler and LSEG data revealed a significant reduction in vessel transits, with the count far below normal levels for this critical shipping artery, affecting global trade routes and logistics.