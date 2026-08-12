Currency Markets Steady Amid Middle East Tensions

Currency markets showed little movement in early Asian trading on Wednesday. This stability came despite renewed attacks on critical shipping routes in the Middle East. Traders are focused on the impending release of U.S. inflation data, which could provide direction for Federal Reserve interest rate decisions.

The Japanese yen, euro, British pound, Australian dollar, and New Zealand dollar all remained relatively unchanged against the U.S. dollar. The Federal Reserve's interest rate setting is under scrutiny after last week's jobs report and recent comments by Fed Chair Kevin Warsh failed to clarify the central bank's future course.

Oil prices saw a modest increase following geopolitical actions in the Bab el-Mandeb strait and the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ether held steady. Amidst market uncertainties, traders are divided on whether the Fed will adjust rates at its upcoming meeting.