Sri Lanka Is Educating a Generation It May Struggle to Employ

Nearly one million young people are expected to enter Sri Lanka's formal workforce over the next decade, while current trends suggest the economy could generate only around 300,000 formal jobs. If that gap persists, roughly seven in every 10 new entrants could find themselves without a formal employment opportunity.

The imbalance turns youth employment into more than a labour-market issue. Sri Lanka has spent years expanding educational opportunity and producing thousands of graduates, yet the economy is struggling to create enough secure, reasonably paid positions to absorb them. For young adults leaving university, the question is increasingly not whether they hold a degree, but whether that degree connects to work that offers financial independence, professional growth and a realistic path towards adulthood.

Recovery will mean little to young people if it does not create jobs

Sri Lanka has made progress in stabilising its economy after successive crises, with economic growth returning and inflation easing. Those improvements matter at the national level, but their impact on young people will ultimately be judged through something far more immediate: whether businesses are hiring, whether wages support independent living and whether jobs offer enough security to plan beyond the next pay cheque. Economic stabilisation can create the conditions for recovery, but it does not automatically guarantee employment on the scale a growing workforce requires.

The projected gap between workforce entrants and formal job creation exposes that distinction sharply. If nearly one million young people are preparing to compete for only around 300,000 additional formal opportunities, the challenge is not simply unemployment. It is also the risk that graduates accept work below their qualifications, move into insecure employment or struggle for years to establish themselves professionally. The pressure becomes particularly significant when young adults are also trying to secure housing, become financially independent and consider starting families.

The structure of Sri Lanka's labour market adds another layer to the problem. Around 70 per cent of the workforce remains in informal employment, where workers can have less access to stable incomes, social protection and structured career development. That means simply counting jobs can obscure the quality of the opportunities being created. For educated young workers, a recovery dominated by insecure or low-progression employment may not deliver the economic confidence associated with a genuinely improving labour market.

This makes formal job creation an important test of the next phase of Sri Lanka's recovery. Growth will need to translate into positions that allow young people not only to earn, but to build careers and accumulate skills. Without that transition, the country risks a widening divide between improving macroeconomic indicators and the lived economic experience of the generation entering the workforce.

Employers are still searching for skills

The second challenge is more complicated than a shortage of vacancies. Sri Lankan universities produce roughly 25,000 to 30,000 graduates every year, yet employers continue to report difficulty finding people with the capabilities required for available roles. At the same time, graduates frequently discover that their academic qualifications do not align closely enough with what employers expect when recruitment begins.

The transition can be particularly difficult for students who spend years in education and enter working life in their mid-20s with limited practical exposure. Employers may look for digital skills, communication abilities, adaptability and workplace experience that university courses have not always given students sufficient opportunities to develop. The result is an uncomfortable labour-market contradiction: companies can struggle to recruit appropriately skilled workers even while large numbers of educated young people struggle to secure suitable employment.

Closing that gap requires more than producing additional degrees. Stronger internships, closer partnerships between universities and employers, entrepreneurship opportunities and greater exposure to real workplaces could allow students to acquire practical experience before graduation. The World Bank-supported AHEAD initiative points to one direction of travel, having helped increase enrolment in science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields by more than 60 per cent between 2017 and 2023.

However, expanding technically oriented education will only solve part of the problem. Skills policy works when there are growing industries ready to absorb those skills. If universities adjust faster than businesses expand, the mismatch merely changes form: graduates may become better trained but still confront too few opportunities. Sri Lanka therefore faces a dual task: improving workforce readiness while ensuring that private investment and business growth generate enough demand for newly trained workers.

Educated women reveal the economy's biggest untapped contradiction

Perhaps the clearest example of Sri Lanka's difficulty converting education into employment can be seen among women. Women account for more than 60 per cent of university graduates, yet only around one in three participates in the labour force. The contrast means educational achievement is not translating into economic participation at anything close to the same rate.

For an economy facing a potential shortage of formal jobs and employers reporting skills gaps, that disconnect is particularly significant. Sri Lanka is successfully educating large numbers of women while a substantial share of that qualified talent remains outside the labour market. The issue therefore cannot be addressed simply by increasing university places or encouraging more women to obtain degrees. The more difficult challenge is creating employment conditions in which educational attainment can translate into sustained workforce participation.

The reasons behind the participation gap are not fully detailed here and should not be reduced to a single explanation. What is clear is that Sri Lanka's future employment strategy will be incomplete if it fails to connect educated women more effectively with available economic opportunities. When a country invests in human capital but cannot make full use of it, the cost is borne not only by individuals but by businesses seeking workers and an economy seeking higher productivity.

The stakes also extend to household economics. Secure employment affects whether young adults can support themselves, contribute to family incomes and make longer-term financial decisions. Better labour-market outcomes for educated women would therefore represent more than progress on participation rates; they would expand the pool of skilled workers available to employers while giving more households access to additional earning capacity.

The biggest jobs question may be whether young people choose to build their future at home

Sri Lanka is not without opportunities. An educated young population, its position along major trade routes and sectors with potential for expansion give the country assets on which to build. Tourism, agribusiness, logistics, manufacturing and technology are among the industries that could generate additional employment if investment and business growth translate into jobs for local workers.

Economic sectors can expand without automatically producing enough well-paid, formal jobs for graduates. The measure of success will therefore be whether investment translates into sustained hiring and whether new positions offer enough security and progression to meet the expectations of an increasingly educated workforce. Sri Lanka does not simply need jobs in statistical terms; it needs employment capable of persuading young people that years spent acquiring qualifications can still lead somewhere.

The challenge is part of a much larger global employment squeeze. About 1.2 billion young people in developing countries are expected to reach working age over the next 10 to 15 years, while only around 400 million jobs are projected to be created. The World Bank Group's broader jobs agenda focuses on infrastructure, skills, stronger business conditions and private capital as ways to turn economic growth into employment.

For Sri Lanka, the next few years will show whether economic recovery can make that transition in practice. The indicators worth watching are not only GDP growth and inflation, but formal job creation, graduate employment, female labour-force participation, employer demand for skills and the ability of expanding industries to absorb new entrants.