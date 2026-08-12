Secret Service's Lifeline: Trump's Covert Flight from Turkey's Threats

In a precautionary measure due to a viable threat, President Donald Trump was whisked away to a smaller, unmarked jet instead of the traditional Air Force One during his trip to Turkey last month.

This unusual security protocol was triggered on the final day of Trump's visit to Ankara for a NATO summit. The Secret Service, responsible for presidential safety, regarded the threat as serious and immediate, compelling a swift operation to secretly relocate the U.S. president. The exact origin of the intelligence remains undisclosed.

In a statement to reporters, Trump acknowledged his switch to the nondescript C-32A, per the Secret Service's recommendation. During the covert maneuver, top officials and media personnel continued on Air Force One, now acting as a decoy. Concerns were raised regarding the safety of the accompanying aides and journalists.