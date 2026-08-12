Copper's Supply Shock: Congo's Export Ban Stirs Global Markets

An unexpected export ban by the Democratic Republic of Congo on copper and cobalt concentrates has induced volatility in global markets, with copper prices reaching new highs on the London Metal Exchange. The reaction highlights the sensitivity of markets to supply disruptions, even as refined copper output stays robust in the Congo.

Copper producers face challenges due to limited smelting capacity despite Congo's rich copper deposits. Previous export bans had little impact, helped by waivers, but the country is advancing its capabilities with new smelters. Nonetheless, concerns about supply gaps persist, prompting strategic waivers to soften potential impacts.

While Goldman Sachs suggests the ban won’t significantly alter global balances, it adds pressure to an already strained raw materials market. With dwindling copper stocks and heightened competition for concentrates, market reactions underscore the precarious equilibrium of supply chains in the face of geopolitical and economic shifts.