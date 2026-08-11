Copper's Shockwaves: DRC's Export Ban Sparks Market Panic

The Democratic Republic of Congo's sudden ban on the export of copper and cobalt concentrates has caused significant turmoil in global markets. The response was palpable, as evidenced by a notable surge in London Metal Exchange (LME) copper futures, reaching an unprecedented high.

Although past bans have included exemptions, the immediate market response underscores the acute sensitivity of copper to any perceived supply disruptions. Analysts from financial institutions like Goldman Sachs have assured stakeholders that the ban will not have a substantial long-term impact on global copper supply balances.

Congo's effort to process more of its copper domestically continues, despite challenges and limitations in local smelting capacity. This initiative aligns with the government's broader strategy to move further down the value chain, although strategic waivers remain available to soften the economic impact on international stakeholders.