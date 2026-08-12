Punjab's Looming Debt Crisis: A Critical Challenge for 2027 Elections

Punjab's escalating public debt crisis is poised to become a focal point in the state's political landscape ahead of the 2027 Vidhan Sabha elections, according to Congress MP Manish Tiwari. Serving on the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance, Tiwari pointed out Punjab's concerning debt-to-GDP ratio of 55%, with projections indicating the state's debt will reach Rs 4,47,000 crore by March 31, 2027.

Tiwari emphasized Punjab's precarious position at the forefront of Indian states with unhealthy debt metrics. He outlined this fiscal challenge as one of five critical issues facing the state, alongside agricultural hardships, depleting groundwater, limited employment opportunities, and rising narco-terrorism.

With a significant portion of Punjab's populace reliant on agriculture, Tiwari highlighted the unsustainability of the sector due to small landholdings and groundwater depletion. He also underscored the lack of industrial growth, pushing Punjab's youth towards IELTS for foreign employment opportunities. As barriers to international migration mount, coupled with rising gangsterism linked to narco-terrorism, Tiwari advocates for these challenges to be central to the political discourse in the lead-up to the elections.