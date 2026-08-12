India Accelerates Electric Vehicle Adoption with Over 67,000 Chargers Installed

The Ministry of Heavy Industries reports significant strides in India's electric vehicle (EV) adoption efforts. Over 67,000 EV chargers have been installed nationwide, with 16.72 lakh EVs sold under the FAME India Phase-II scheme. Green initiatives include reduced GST on chargers and special license plates for EVs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 14:33 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 14:33 IST
India Accelerates Electric Vehicle Adoption with Over 67,000 Chargers Installed
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The push for electric vehicle adoption in India is gaining momentum as the Ministry of Heavy Industries announces the installation of 67,657 EV chargers across states and union territories, as of August 2026. This includes 1,139 battery-swapping station chargers, strengthening the nation's infrastructure.

Under the government's Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme, 16.72 lakh EVs have been sold. The initiative, part of Phase-II, extends support to e-2Ws, e-3Ws, e-4Ws, and grants for e-buses, coupled with newly introduced green license plates exempting EVs from permit requirements.

Tackling climate change, the Ministry has reduced GST on EVs and their chargers to 5 per cent. Amidst the PLI scheme and the PM E-DRIVE initiative, which saw the sale of 26.59 lakh EVs, India charts a path towards sustainable transportation.

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