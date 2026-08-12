UMANG Platform Revolutionizes Governance with 11.66 Crore Users

The Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) platform, a pivotal component of India's Digital India initiative, has surpassed 11.66 crore users, according to a statement made by Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw. Delivered to the Rajya Sabha on August 7, the minister also revealed that the platform witnessed approximately 798 crore transactions over the past three years.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology's data, as of July 31, shows UMANG hosts 2,575 active services. These include 880 offerings from the Central Government and 1,695 from State Governments. Meanwhile, the DigiLocker platform supports 5,437 types of documents and services. The Central Government provides 661 of these, while State Governments contribute 4,776. Over the same period, DigiLocker registered 72.43 crore users and managed 72.86 crore document transactions.

Efforts to enhance digital access, particularly in rural and remote areas, have resulted in an expansion of the Common Service Centres (CSCs) network. As of June 30, 4,07,122 CSCs operate at the Gram Panchayat level, offering a gamut of services, from government to insurance. Notably, 70,069 centres are managed by women Village Level Entrepreneurs, emphasizing community empowerment.