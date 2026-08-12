India's Solar Surge: Transforming Lives with PM's Solar Schemes

India's government announced that over 51.27 lakh households have reaped benefits from the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, while 28.39 lakh irrigation pumps have been solarised under the PM-KUSUM initiative. This highlights the expanding reach of decentralised solar energy schemes across the nation, according to a Lok Sabha reply on Wednesday.

The report stated that the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy is continuously assessing the implementation of both schemes in collaboration with states, power distribution companies, banks, and other stakeholders. Feedback is actively sought to enhance and streamline the process, focusing on both individual households and farmer families.

Since the fiscal year 2023-24, India's renewable energy capacity has increased by 1,14,502 MW, including significant contributions from ground-mounted and rooftop solar as well as off-grid solar under PM-KUSUM. Data indicates considerable regional variations, with Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra leading in capacity additions.

The Ministry also mentioned elevated financial support for north-eastern states, hilly regions, and Union Territories with low renewable potential. Financial disbursements reached Rs 28,700.2 crore under PM Surya Ghar and Rs 10,850.8 crore under PM-KUSUM, emphasizing Maharashtra and Gujarat's leading allocations.

The government is further promoting solar energy in underrepresented regions like Bihar, highlighting ongoing efforts to monitor, evaluate, and expand the benefits of solar energy through regular reviews.