IMT Ghaziabad's Dubai Campus: A Launchpad for Global Management Careers

IMT Ghaziabad's Dubai Campus reports strong achievements in its Summer Internship Program, with students participating in diverse industries like Oil & Gas, Retail, and E-commerce. The Dual Country Program highlights the institute's commitment to providing global education, preparing students for leadership roles worldwide through rigorous academic exposure and industry engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 12-08-2026 16:13 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 16:13 IST
IMT Ghaziabad's Dubai Campus: A Launchpad for Global Management Careers
IMT Ghaziabad's Dubai Campus Delivers Strong Summer Internship Outcomes for PGDM Dual Country Program (DCP) Students. Image Credit: ANI

The Institute of Management Technology (IMT) Ghaziabad's Dubai Campus has showcased remarkable outcomes from its Summer Internship Program (SIP) for students enrolled in its Dual Country Program (DCP). This initiative underscores the institute's dedication to delivering globally pertinent management education, offering students substantial international industry exposure.

Over 40 leading organizations participated in this year's internship season, extending opportunities in diverse sectors such as BFSI, Retail, E-commerce, and Oil & Gas, among others. Notably, the Oil & Gas sector led the demand, followed by Retail, FMCG, and E-commerce, highlighting Dubai's thriving business environment and the demand for management talent.

Noteworthy partnerships with prestigious regional and global organizations enabled students to engage in roles spanning Investment Banking, Digital Marketing, and Supply Chain Management. Dr. Manjeet Kharub emphasized the collective effort, involving faculty, career services, and dedicated students, as integral to the program's success and valuable internship outcomes.

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