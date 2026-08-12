IMT Ghaziabad's Dubai Campus: A Launchpad for Global Management Careers

The Institute of Management Technology (IMT) Ghaziabad's Dubai Campus has showcased remarkable outcomes from its Summer Internship Program (SIP) for students enrolled in its Dual Country Program (DCP). This initiative underscores the institute's dedication to delivering globally pertinent management education, offering students substantial international industry exposure.

Over 40 leading organizations participated in this year's internship season, extending opportunities in diverse sectors such as BFSI, Retail, E-commerce, and Oil & Gas, among others. Notably, the Oil & Gas sector led the demand, followed by Retail, FMCG, and E-commerce, highlighting Dubai's thriving business environment and the demand for management talent.

Noteworthy partnerships with prestigious regional and global organizations enabled students to engage in roles spanning Investment Banking, Digital Marketing, and Supply Chain Management. Dr. Manjeet Kharub emphasized the collective effort, involving faculty, career services, and dedicated students, as integral to the program's success and valuable internship outcomes.