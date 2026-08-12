Chitkara University Partners for Tech Transformation

Chitkara University has teamed up with Paramotor Digital Technology Limited to launch the Sonia Asher Centre of Excellence in Future Technologies and Innovation. The newly established center seeks to prepare students for the fast-paced changes in the fintech and technology sectors.

The collaboration between the university and Paramotor focuses on equipping students with practical skills and exposure to cutting-edge technologies. By integrating academic learning with industry opportunities, students will be better prepared to meet real-world challenges in areas such as AI and data science. The center will serve as a hub for interdisciplinary learning, combining insights from various fields including engineering, law, and business.

Leaders from both institutions highlighted the importance of this initiative during the inauguration. Dr. Madhu Chitkara emphasized the need for meaningful industry engagement to ensure students are ready for the transformation in technology and finance. Sonia Asher, representing Paramotor, spoke of the center's role in fostering the next generation of fintech talent.