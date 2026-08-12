Chitkara University Partners for Tech Transformation

Chitkara University has partnered with Paramotor Digital Technology Limited to establish the Sonia Asher Centre of Excellence in Future Technologies and Innovation. This initiative aims to equip students with essential skills for the fintech ecosystem by providing practical exposure and interdisciplinary learning experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-08-2026 17:34 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 17:34 IST
Chitkara University Partners for Tech Transformation
Chitkara University and Paramotor Digital Technology Limited Come Together to Build Future-Ready Fintech Talent. Image Credit: ANI

Chitkara University has teamed up with Paramotor Digital Technology Limited to launch the Sonia Asher Centre of Excellence in Future Technologies and Innovation. The newly established center seeks to prepare students for the fast-paced changes in the fintech and technology sectors.

The collaboration between the university and Paramotor focuses on equipping students with practical skills and exposure to cutting-edge technologies. By integrating academic learning with industry opportunities, students will be better prepared to meet real-world challenges in areas such as AI and data science. The center will serve as a hub for interdisciplinary learning, combining insights from various fields including engineering, law, and business.

Leaders from both institutions highlighted the importance of this initiative during the inauguration. Dr. Madhu Chitkara emphasized the need for meaningful industry engagement to ensure students are ready for the transformation in technology and finance. Sonia Asher, representing Paramotor, spoke of the center's role in fostering the next generation of fintech talent.

TRENDING

1
Controversy Strikes as FCRA Amendment Bill Faces Parliamentary Review

Controversy Strikes as FCRA Amendment Bill Faces Parliamentary Review

India
2
India-China Border Tensions: A New Chapter in Their Diplomatic Relations

India-China Border Tensions: A New Chapter in Their Diplomatic Relations

India
3
Foreign Contribution Act Sparks Diplomatic Debate over Religious Impact

Foreign Contribution Act Sparks Diplomatic Debate over Religious Impact

Global
4
Germany Expands Cyber Defense Capabilities with New Intelligence Powers

Germany Expands Cyber Defense Capabilities with New Intelligence Powers

Germany

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Resource Booms to Debt Risks: World Bank Urges Commodity Exporters to Rethink Fiscal Policy

Trade Feeds the World, But Who Pays the Environmental Price?

Banks Want More AI: Are They Ready for What Comes Next?

Brazil’s Offshore Wind Boom Could Redefine the Global South Energy Transition

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026