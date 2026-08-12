ITC Infotech and BAT Forge Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Technology Operations

ITC Infotech has entered into a multi-year technology partnership with British American Tobacco (BAT) to innovate and enhance BAT's technology landscape. This expanded collaboration will focus on AI-driven innovation, capability scaling, and improving efficiencies across Poland, Romania, and India as well as strengthening ITC Infotech's presence in Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 12-08-2026 17:29 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 17:29 IST
ITC Infotech and BAT Forge Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Technology Operations
ITC Infotech Strengthens Strategic Tech Partnership With British American Tobacco (BAT) in New Multi-year Mandate. Image Credit: ANI

In a significant move, ITC Infotech, a global leader in technology services, has announced a multi-year strategic collaboration with British American Tobacco (BAT). The deal is aimed at transforming BAT's technological landscape through AI-driven innovation and enhanced operational efficiencies.

This expanded partnership will focus on delivering technology services across Poland, Romania, and India, while supporting BAT's existing technology hubs in Malaysia and Mexico. ITC Infotech will work to scale capabilities at the newly established BAT Future Capabilities Centre in India, further solidifying the partnership and improving end-to-end service delivery.

Jean-Pierre Cussac of BAT highlighted the importance of this partnership in enhancing technology resilience and agility. ITC Infotech aims to bolster its European presence and leverage existing strengths for regional growth. Manas Chakraborty of ITC Infotech emphasized their commitment to accelerating BAT's transformation and anticipated further global collaborations.

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