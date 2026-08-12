CJP Announces 'Season 2 of Jantar Mantar' to Challenge Political Pressure

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke revealed on Wednesday plans to initiate a new protest movement reminiscent of student-led actions, dubbing it 'Season 2 of Jantar Mantar.' Speaking at a public meeting, Dipke noted the anticipation among supporters for the sequel to their previous protests.

Dipke further alleged that logistical hurdles impeded the assembly of CJP volunteers in Delhi, with venue owners citing external pressures for their refusal to rent out spaces. Despite securing a location, the owners reportedly faced direct threats on the day of the event, which Dipke attributed to political intimidation.

Accusing the BJP of orchestrating these threats, Dipke argued such tactics demonstrate fear of a mobilized youth. He maintained these efforts would not hinder CJP's objectives. The announcement follows the conclusion of an extensive 37-day protest, with future plans including a nationwide tour focused on educational issues, beginning on Independence Day.