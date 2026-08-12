Rohit Sharma's Future: The Cricket Legend's 2027 World Cup Dilemma

As speculation surrounds Rohit Sharma's participation in the 2027 World Cup due to age, Matthew Hayden suggests his continuation depends on his enduring passion and capacity for high-level cricket. Despite skepticism, Sharma continues to silence critics with standout performances, notably during the recent ODI series against England.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 17:31 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 17:31 IST
Rohit Sharma's Future: The Cricket Legend's 2027 World Cup Dilemma
Former Indian skipper Rohit Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In the realm of cricket, speculation buzzes around Rohit Sharma's potential involvement in the 2027 World Cup, with many doubting the 39-year-old's endurance at the highest level. Veteran Australian batsman Matthew Hayden opines that Sharma’s future hinges on his persistent hunger and capacity to withstand the rigors of elite cricket.

Rohit, who has retired from Test and T20 cricket, remains an ODI specialist. Recently, he showcased his enduring prowess during a series against England, amassing 175 runs over three matches. Despite India's 2-1 series loss, Sharma silenced critics with a commanding 138 in the decider at Lord's, solidifying his reputation.

Sharma's astonishing career includes 11,895 runs, 34 centuries, and a personal best of 264, placing him among cricket's ODI greats. Despite the chatter about his future, the 'Hitman' continues to demonstrate the skill and drive reminiscent of his younger days, proving age is just a number.

TRENDING

1
Shree TMT Enhances Infrastructure Presence with Prestigious Approvals

Shree TMT Enhances Infrastructure Presence with Prestigious Approvals

Global
2
UP Warriorz Gear Up for WPL 2027 with Bengaluru Camp

UP Warriorz Gear Up for WPL 2027 with Bengaluru Camp

Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Ex-Ambassador on Trial for Trespass

Diplomatic Standoff: Ex-Ambassador on Trial for Trespass

Myanmar
4
F-16 Crash Landing: Pilot Survives Dramatic Ejection

F-16 Crash Landing: Pilot Survives Dramatic Ejection

Turkey

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Resource Booms to Debt Risks: World Bank Urges Commodity Exporters to Rethink Fiscal Policy

Trade Feeds the World, But Who Pays the Environmental Price?

Banks Want More AI: Are They Ready for What Comes Next?

Brazil’s Offshore Wind Boom Could Redefine the Global South Energy Transition

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026