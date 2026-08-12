Market Jitters: Sensex and Nifty Slip Amid High Crude Prices and Inflation Concerns

The Indian stock markets concluded Wednesday on a downbeat note, marked by the Sensex tumbling 187.90 points (0.24%) to settle at 77,966.35, and the Nifty 50 shedding 35.75 points (0.15%) to close at 24,435.95. The downturn was largely attributed to surging crude oil prices and apprehensions ahead of critical inflation data.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments, emphasized the market's cautious stance as investors brace for inflation reports from India and the U.S. Elevated crude oil prices, nearing the USD 90 per barrel mark, further eroded investor confidence, spurring widespread selling across sectors despite favorable cues from Asian markets.

On the NSE, nearly all sectoral indices ended in the red, with Nifty FMCG, Nifty IT, Nifty Pharma, and Nifty Auto bearing notable losses. However, sectors like Nifty Media, Nifty Metal, and Nifty PSU Bank managed to close higher. Notably, PSU banks outperformed the broader market trend, while Hindalco, Bharti Airtel, SBI, Jio Finance, and Ultratech Cement emerged as top gainers among Nifty 50 stocks.

The Tata Group faced selling pressure, with shares sliding up to 4% following Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran's announcement of his decision not to seek reappointment beyond February 2027. This resulted in TCS shares falling approximately 3.71% to end at Rs 2,349 on the NSE.

Riyank Arora, Associate Vice President at Hedged.in, suggested the decline is indicative of profit booking after recent market gains. He advocated a buy-on-dips strategy, stressing the importance of risk management as long as the market sustains above key support levels.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee strengthened by 10 paise against the US dollar, pegged at Rs 95.33 per dollar. In contrast, other Asian markets witnessed mixed performances, with Japan's Nikkei 225 and Taiwan's weighted index posting gains, while Singapore's Straits Times and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index registered declines.