Mount Etna Eruption Grounds Flights: Travel Turmoil in Sicily

Mount Etna's latest eruption has wreaked havoc on air travel in Sicily, with Catania airport remaining closed until at least 1600 GMT on Wednesday due to ash emissions.

SAC, the airport operator, urged passengers to verify flight statuses as widespread cancellations and delays extended to nearby Malta, impacting the Mediterranean travel network.

While conditions improved slightly, the disruption underscored Mount Etna's frequent impact on the region's aviation. Palermo and Comiso airports absorbed overflow traffic, resulting in delays and increased transport demand.