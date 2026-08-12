Suriname Offshore Momentum Builds with New Deals and Discoveries

Suriname's offshore energy sector is moving closer to a new phase of commercial development as a major contract for the GranMorgu project, fresh exploration success and encouraging geological research give investors more reasons to look closely at the country's deepwater potential.

The recent activity is strengthening Suriname's position within the Guyana-Suriname Basin, which has become one of the world's most closely watched emerging petroleum regions. With Guyana already expanding production and Suriname preparing for first oil, investment discussions are increasingly covering not just individual fields but the ports, logistics networks, offshore services and energy infrastructure that could connect producers across the Caribbean.

GranMorgu Moves Suriname Closer to First Oil

TotalEnergies took another important step with its GranMorgu development in July by awarding Halliburton a contract covering drilling services, well completions and digital workflows for the deepwater project in Block 58.

GranMorgu is expected to reach first oil in 2028 and will use a floating production, storage and offloading vessel capable of producing 220,000 barrels per day. The development is centred on the Sapakara and Krabdagu fields, which together hold an estimated 760 million barrels of recoverable reserves.

The project carries significance beyond its initial production volumes because new offshore infrastructure could eventually support additional discoveries through tie-backs, giving future developments a route to production without requiring every field to build an entirely separate infrastructure system.

Petronas Discovery Adds Weight to Block 52 Potential

Exploration activity is also building confidence in other parts of Suriname's offshore acreage. Petronas announced the Sloanea-2 gas discovery in Block 52 in June, adding to earlier successes that include Caiman-1, Roystonea-1 and Roystonea-2.

The discoveries are estimated to contain more than one billion barrels of oil equivalent, placing Block 52 among the country's most closely watched exploration areas. Each successful well provides companies with more information about the subsurface and can reduce some of the geological uncertainty surrounding future drilling decisions.

New geological research has added another layer to that outlook by identifying a major oil-generating "sweet spot" extending toward Suriname's offshore acreage, including Block 52. The findings indicate that exploration opportunities may stretch beyond discoveries already made, potentially keeping international interest in the basin strong.

Staatsolie Opens More Acreage to Global Investors

Suriname is also looking to bring additional operators into its offshore sector while exploration confidence remains high. State-owned Staatsolie is offering more than 70,000 square kilometres of offshore acreage across five exploration areas through its open-door licensing programme.

For investors, the combination of available acreage, existing discoveries and progress at GranMorgu provides several entry points into the country's developing petroleum industry. Opportunities could extend to drilling and engineering companies, marine services, fabrication businesses, technology providers and logistics operators as offshore activity grows.

Caribbean Energy Corridor Takes Shape

Suriname's progress is feeding into a wider conversation about connecting the energy capabilities of Caribbean producers. Shared offshore services, fabrication facilities, ports, logistics hubs, LNG infrastructure and export corridors could become increasingly relevant as Guyana increases output and Suriname enters production.

Trinidad and Tobago's established LNG and petrochemical industry adds another piece to this emerging regional network, creating the possibility of a more integrated Caribbean energy market that combines new upstream production with existing processing and export capabilities.

These opportunities will feature at Caribbean Energy Week 2027, organised under the theme "Unlocking the Caribbean Energy Corridor: Oil, Gas, LNG & Investment for a New Global Hub." Its in-country launch is scheduled for September 1, 2026, at the Guyana Marriott Hotel in Georgetown, where government officials, operators, investors and industry stakeholders are expected to discuss investment, infrastructure and partnerships shaping the region's next stage of energy development.