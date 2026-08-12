Guyana Local Content Push Creates New Oil and Gas Opportunities

Guyana's booming oil and gas industry is creating a larger role for domestic businesses and workers as the country prepares for another wave of offshore projects, placing local procurement, technical training and stronger supply chains at the heart of its energy development strategy.

The country is working towards oil production of 1.3 million barrels per day by 2027 and 1.7 million barrels per day by 2030, increasing demand for engineers, technicians, marine services, logistics providers and other capabilities needed to support offshore operations.

Local Companies Secure Billions in Procurement

More than 1,200 Guyanese businesses now participate in the petroleum sector, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources, while over 7,000 citizens have received industry training. Since the Local Content Act took effect in December 2021, local companies have secured more than $2 billion in procurement opportunities.

The government has also approved 2026 Local Content Plans for more than 40 operators, contractors and subcontractors, including ExxonMobil Guyana, CNOOC Petroleum Guyana, MODEC and SLB. These plans set the stage for further local employment, procurement and skills development as offshore activity expands.

ExxonMobil Guyana reports that Guyanese citizens account for 68% of its workforce, including about 1,800 people working offshore, showing how local participation is extending into the operational side of large deepwater developments.

New Offshore Projects Drive Demand for Skills

Projects including Uaru, Whiptail, Hammerhead and Longtail are expected to support Guyana's production growth through the end of the decade, creating opportunities for local companies across engineering, fabrication, logistics, marine operations and technical services.

Workforce development is growing alongside this project pipeline. The Guyana Technical Training College, which opened in February 2026, is building internationally certified expertise for deepwater drilling, offshore operations and petroleum services.

Investment in the University of Guyana and Government Technical Institute is also supporting the development of engineers, technicians and other skilled professionals, helping more Guyanese access careers created by the country's rapidly expanding energy industry.

Exploration beyond the Stabroek Block could broaden these opportunities further, with companies including Eco Atlantic, CGX Energy, Frontera Energy, Occidental, Ratio Guyana and Cataleya Energy pursuing exploration programmes.

Georgetown Event Puts Local Content in Focus

Guyana's progress will feature prominently at the Caribbean Energy Week (CEW) 2027 In-Country Launch in Georgetown on September 1, where government officials, energy companies, investors and service providers will discuss the next stage of the country's energy expansion.

As the first official milestone leading into CEW 2027, the event will examine how local content policies can translate growing petroleum production into lasting commercial opportunities, stronger technical capabilities and a more competitive domestic supplier network.

With billions of dollars already flowing to local businesses and thousands of Guyanese receiving industry training, the challenge now lies in ensuring domestic capabilities grow fast enough to meet the requirements of an increasingly complex offshore industry.