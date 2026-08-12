Global Food Crisis: Ukrainian Strikes Inflame Grain Shortages

Russian officials claim that Ukrainian strikes on its agricultural infrastructure are driving up global food prices and causing shortages, benefiting Western countries. The attacks have severely impacted Russia's grain exports, further straining global food supply chains, particularly affecting nations in the Global South and East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 19:23 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 19:23 IST
Global Food Crisis: Ukrainian Strikes Inflame Grain Shortages
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In a statement released Wednesday, Russia asserted that Ukrainian strikes on its grain and agricultural infrastructure were propelling a global surge in food prices and worsening grain shortages. This, they argued, aligned with the interests of certain Western nations.

Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, highlighted the catastrophic impact of Ukrainian assaults on Novorossiysk's Black Sea port, which resulted in three casualties, including a child, and brought significant grain terminals to a halt.

Despite these challenges, Ukraine maintains that its intensified strikes are aimed at disrupting the economic infrastructure that supports Russia's military campaign. As tensions escalate, global grain markets are feeling the strain, with shipments from Ukraine plummeting by 76% in early August compared to the previous year.

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