Global Food Prices Surge Amid Ukraine-Russia Tensions

Maria Zakharova, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, claims Ukrainian strikes on Russian grain facilities are escalating global food prices and grain shortages. Following attacks on the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, major grain terminals stopped operations, affecting supply chains and impacting countries in the Global South and East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 19:00 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 19:00 IST
Global Food Prices Surge Amid Ukraine-Russia Tensions
  • Country:
  • Russia

Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, stated on Wednesday that Ukrainian attacks on Russian grain and agricultural infrastructure are contributing to rising global food prices and worsening grain shortages. She alleged that these events benefit certain Western countries.

Her statement followed a series of Ukrainian strikes on Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, which led to the closure of major grain terminals in the city. This escalation has disrupted vital supply chains.

Zakharova emphasized that the situation exacerbates the deficit of grain and fertilizers, further driving up global food prices. As a result, nations in the Global South and East bear a heavier burden, becoming hostages to what she described as the irresponsible policies of specific international actors.

TRENDING

1
Telangana CM Pledges Support for Army Recruitment and Disaster Response

Telangana CM Pledges Support for Army Recruitment and Disaster Response

India
2
Brazil Targets Discord Over Child Protection Concerns

Brazil Targets Discord Over Child Protection Concerns

Brazil
3
Raghubar Das Joins Protests, Launches Attack on Hemant Soren Government

Raghubar Das Joins Protests, Launches Attack on Hemant Soren Government

India
4
GMS Greenlights Responsible Recycling for Sanctioned Oil Tankers

GMS Greenlights Responsible Recycling for Sanctioned Oil Tankers

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Resource Booms to Debt Risks: World Bank Urges Commodity Exporters to Rethink Fiscal Policy

Trade Feeds the World, But Who Pays the Environmental Price?

Banks Want More AI: Are They Ready for What Comes Next?

Brazil’s Offshore Wind Boom Could Redefine the Global South Energy Transition

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026