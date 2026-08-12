Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, stated on Wednesday that Ukrainian attacks on Russian grain and agricultural infrastructure are contributing to rising global food prices and worsening grain shortages. She alleged that these events benefit certain Western countries.

Her statement followed a series of Ukrainian strikes on Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, which led to the closure of major grain terminals in the city. This escalation has disrupted vital supply chains.

Zakharova emphasized that the situation exacerbates the deficit of grain and fertilizers, further driving up global food prices. As a result, nations in the Global South and East bear a heavier burden, becoming hostages to what she described as the irresponsible policies of specific international actors.