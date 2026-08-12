U.S. Treasury Reports Record July Budget Deficit

The U.S. federal budget deficit for July hit a record $432 billion, mainly due to increased outlays and reduced tariff revenues. With calendar shifts boosting some benefit payments, the fiscal year-to-date deficit reached $1.799 trillion, already surpassing the full fiscal 2025 deficit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 23:30 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 23:30 IST
U.S. Treasury Reports Record July Budget Deficit
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  • United States

The U.S. federal budget deficit soared to an unprecedented $432 billion in July, the largest for that month, according to the U.S. Treasury. Key drivers included heightened spending and diminished tariff revenues, pushing the fiscal-year-to-date gap to $1.799 trillion — already eclipsing 2025's entire fiscal deficit.

Officials attributed the inflated July figures partly to calendar shifts that saw certain August benefits paid out early, adding $99 billion to outlays. Even after adjusting for these anomalies, July's deficit stood at $333 billion, marking an 18% increase from the previous year.

Revenue figures also painted a bleak picture, with July receipts down by $4 billion, reflecting a significant outflow in net customs receipts. The fiscal year beginning October 1, 2025, now records a $1.799 trillion deficit with two months remaining, surpassing last year's total of $1.775 trillion.

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