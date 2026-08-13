GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Ousted from MSCI Index Amid Market Struggles

GoTo Gojek Tokopedia, once valued at $29 billion, will be removed from MSCI's Indonesia index due to concerns over the company's low liquidity. This follows its exclusion from the FTSE Russell global equity index, marking significant challenges for one of Indonesia's leading ride-hailing firms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 03:33 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 03:33 IST
GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Ousted from MSCI Index Amid Market Struggles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesian ride-hailing titan GoTo Gojek Tokopedia is set to be ousted from MSCI's Indonesia index by the month's end, as confirmed by the index provider on Wednesday. This removal marks another blow to the country's equity markets.

GoTo, previously valued at around $29 billion and ranked among Indonesia's most prestigious firms, has seen its market capitalization plummet to $3.2 billion. Its stock price has stagnated at 50 rupiah—below one U.S. cent—since mid-May, the minimum trading price on the exchange's main boards.

In late May, MSCI paused changes to GoTo in its indexes, citing worries about the company's low liquidity, which could hinder index-tracking investors from adequately trading the stock. Subsequently, in June, FTSE Russell removed GoTo from its global equity index series mid-cap category after GoTo appeared on the Indonesian stock exchange's development board, which does not meet the eligibility criteria for FTSE Russell's GEIS.

TRENDING

1
Brazil's Fiscal Strategy: New Measures to Control Spending

Brazil's Fiscal Strategy: New Measures to Control Spending

Brazil
2
Hollywood Tragedy: Nick Reiner Indicted in Parents' Murder

Hollywood Tragedy: Nick Reiner Indicted in Parents' Murder

United States
3
Global News Highlights: From Eclipses to International Tensions

Global News Highlights: From Eclipses to International Tensions

Zambia
4
Sport Highlights: From Women's World Cup to Team Valuations

Sport Highlights: From Women's World Cup to Team Valuations

Canada

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Trade, Tariffs and Clean Energy: The New Equation for ASEAN Growth

The Biggest Barrier to Climate Resilience in Africa May Not Be Technology

Why Blind Trust in AI Could Be as Risky as Rejecting It Completely

From Resource Booms to Debt Risks: World Bank Urges Commodity Exporters to Rethink Fiscal Policy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026