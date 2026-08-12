Global Markets Respond Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions and Fed Rate Speculations

Global markets saw a modest uptick on Wednesday, influenced by ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Iran and new U.S. inflation data that altered expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike.

Despite deadlocked talks with Iran, global equities were buoyed by U.S. data, showing only a slight increase in consumer prices, potentially weakening the case for an imminent federal rate hike. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq recorded gains, while European markets saw slight declines.

Moreover, pressure is mounting on Japan with speculations around a prospective rate hike, while oil prices have declined due to anticipated lower demand, even amidst geopolitical tensions. Gold prices rose significantly, reflecting uncertainty in the market.