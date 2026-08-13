Regulation Revolution: AI, Financial Overhauls, and Environmental Calls

In rapidly evolving sectors, Legal AI start-up Legora is making headlines by seeking funds at a valuation of more than $10 billion, highlighting the soaring interest in AI-driven professional services.

Meanwhile, Switzerland is advancing its financial regulatory overhaul following Credit Suisse's collapse, proposing stronger regulatory powers and accountability rules.

Concurrently, Andy Burnham has called for retailers to cease selling disposable barbecues amid worsening wildfires, while North Sea oil producers are being urged to hasten well closures as resources dwindle.