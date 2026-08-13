Currency Markets on Edge: Dollar's Advance Stalls Amid Mixed Inflation Data

The dollar's advance stalled on Thursday as U.S. inflation data overnight led traders to adjust expectations for an imminent Federal Reserve rate hike.

Despite slight changes against the yen and other currencies, the dollar maintained strength, with a projected weekly gain of 0.4%. The prospect of a rate hike in September was reduced from 54% to 40% after U.S. consumer prices rose 0.1% in July, aligning with economic forecasts.

Market analysts, including MUFG's Michael Wan, highlight the Federal Reserve's struggle to balance inflation risks against a softening labor market. As the dollar remains at critical levels against the yen, a significant policy response may be necessary to stabilize currency markets.