Istanbul's Maneuver: Imamoglu Joins New Party Amidst Political Turmoil

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu joins the newly formed New Party after leaving the Republican People's Party (CHP). This move follows a crackdown on the opposition, including CHP's leadership. Imamoglu, jailed on corruption charges pending trial, aims to build a democratic future for Turkey, challenging President Erdogan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 11:12 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 11:12 IST
Istanbul's Maneuver: Imamoglu Joins New Party Amidst Political Turmoil
Ekrem Imamoglu
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Istanbul's Mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, announced his decision to join the newly established New Party, following his expulsion and the leadership debacle within the Republican People's Party (CHP). This comes amid increased governmental pressure on opposition figures, resulting in a significant restructuring of Turkey's political landscape.

In an official statement, Imamoglu resigned from his 17-year membership with CHP, emphasizing his commitment to a democratic future. He denounced the legal actions against him as being politically motivated. Despite being incarcerated on corruption charges, Imamoglu remains Erdogan's formidable political opponent.

The New Party is quickly gaining momentum, attracting former CHP loyalists. As the second-largest party in parliament, its rise could challenge Erdogan's longstanding hold on power, even as opposition fragmentation might inadvertently strengthen his position. The outcome depends on future elections, anticipated as early as 2028.

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