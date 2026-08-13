Smith's Stubborn Stand Amidst Bangladesh's Bowling Brilliance

Australia's Steve Smith showcased resilience with a half-century against Bangladesh's assertive bowling on day one of the test series in Darwin. Despite Smith’s efforts, the host team stands at 183 for eight. Bangladesh, with a depleted attack, managed to claim multiple wickets maintaining pressure on the Australian side.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 11:11 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 11:11 IST
Smith's Stubborn Stand Amidst Bangladesh's Bowling Brilliance
batsman
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a thrilling start to the series-opening test in Darwin, Australia's batsman Steve Smith put up a defiant half-century to anchor his team against Bangladesh's aggressive bowling lineup.

Smith's resilient performance stood out amidst a depleted yet effective Bangladesh attack that captured four wickets in the session.

As the teams broke for tea, Australia was struggling at 183 for eight, showcasing the visitors' ability to capitalize and maintain pressure on the home side.

TRENDING

1
Nuclearelectrica Faces Power Challenges as Danube Levels Drop

Nuclearelectrica Faces Power Challenges as Danube Levels Drop

Romania
2
Typhoon Dolphin: A Rare Weather Phenomenon Rewriting China's Rainfall Records

Typhoon Dolphin: A Rare Weather Phenomenon Rewriting China's Rainfall Record...

China
3
Blaze Erupts in Bashkortostan Following Air Attack

Blaze Erupts in Bashkortostan Following Air Attack

Russia
4
Asian Markets Rally as Inflation Trends Shape Global Economic Outlook

Asian Markets Rally as Inflation Trends Shape Global Economic Outlook

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Thailand’s $20 Billion Urban Bet: Can Secondary Cities Challenge Bangkok’s Economic Dominance?

Pacific Nutrition Crisis Threatens Growth as ADB Calls for Smarter Social Protection Systems

From AI to Cybersecurity, ASEAN Fintech Faces a Growing Skills Gap That Could Hold Back Growth

Trade, Tariffs and Clean Energy: The New Equation for ASEAN Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026