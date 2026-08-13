Smith's Stubborn Stand Amidst Bangladesh's Bowling Brilliance

In a thrilling start to the series-opening test in Darwin, Australia's batsman Steve Smith put up a defiant half-century to anchor his team against Bangladesh's aggressive bowling lineup.

Smith's resilient performance stood out amidst a depleted yet effective Bangladesh attack that captured four wickets in the session.

As the teams broke for tea, Australia was struggling at 183 for eight, showcasing the visitors' ability to capitalize and maintain pressure on the home side.