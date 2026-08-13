Iga Swiatek's Thrilling Comeback at the Canadian Open

Iga Swiatek overcame a challenge from Elina Svitolina to reach the Canadian Open final, marking her first final appearance this season. Swiatek will face Elena Rybakina, who defeated Coco Gauff, in the U.S. Open tune-up event. Both matches emphasized the competitive nature of women's tennis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 11:22 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 11:22 IST
Iga Swiatek's Thrilling Comeback at the Canadian Open
Iga Swiatek
  • Country:
  • Canada

In an enthralling match at the Canadian Open, Iga Swiatek fought back from a set down to defeat Elina Svitolina 6-3, 1-6, 6-3, securing her spot in a final for the first time this year. Swiatek is set to face Elena Rybakina next, who clinched victory from Coco Gauff.

Swiatek, a previous U.S. Open champion, displayed her resilience in Toronto's rain-delayed first set before Svitolina took control of the second. Despite a setback in the decider, Swiatek pulled through, winning the last four games.

The Polish star has struggled this season, changing her coach after unexpected losses. In the semifinals, Rybakina overcame Gauff, and the Kazakhstani, a former Wimbledon champion, showed her mettle to advance, echoing her previous victory over Gauff in Toronto.

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