More Automation, More Cold Chains: So Why Do the Gains Fade?

Rural logistics is usually treated as an infrastructure issue: build more cold storage, automate sorting, digitize routes and share distribution networks to lower costs. New research from China suggests the equation is more complicated. The study, "When Collaboration Constrains Capability: Digitalization, Cold Chain Coverage, and Operational Sustainability in Urban-Rural Logistics," published in Sustainability by Meng Xu, Bochao Yan, Xin Tian and Junfeng Wu, finds that cold-chain coverage and intelligent sorting can improve delivery performance and reduce unit costs, but the gains weaken when collaboration across organizations becomes too complex.

Governments and logistics companies increasingly pursue digitalization and shared infrastructure at the same time. In theory, combining advanced technology with pooled delivery networks should improve efficiency. Practically, the study shows that incompatible systems, differing operating standards and coordination frictions can prevent those investments from delivering their full value.

Cold Chains and Smart Sorting Work When the Network Can Use Them Well

The researchers analyzed monthly operational data from 150 China Post outlets between 2017 and 2023, covering urban districts, rural towns and village-level stations. The dataset includes 10,950 outlet-month observations, allowing the study to compare changes in cold-chain coverage, smart-sorting penetration, delivery success and unit delivery costs over time.

The baseline results are clear. Cold-chain coverage was positively associated with delivery success and negatively associated with unit cost, with estimated coefficients of 0.044 and −0.003 respectively. Smart sorting showed an even stronger relationship, with a 0.065 coefficient for delivery success and −0.026 for unit delivery cost; all four relationships were statistically significant.

In practical terms, a 10-percentage-point increase in smart-sorting penetration was associated with a 0.65-percentage-point increase in delivery success. For cold-chain coverage, the corresponding improvement was 0.44 percentage points. These gains may appear modest, but in high-volume logistics systems even small improvements can mean fewer failed deliveries, less product deterioration and lower costs from rerouting and returns.

The study challenges the assumption that refrigerated logistics necessarily adds cost. Where utilization is high enough, cold-chain assets can spread fixed costs across more shipments, while reducing losses and failed deliveries. Similarly, intelligent sorting can offset technology costs through labor substitution, standardization and fewer processing errors.

The Collaboration Paradox: Sharing More Can Deliver Less

The study's most important result emerges when joint distribution is added to the analysis. Shared logistics networks are designed to pool warehouses, vehicles and last-mile delivery systems across organizations, particularly in rural areas where low order density makes standalone operations expensive. But as joint-distribution intensity rises, the benefits of both cold-chain coverage and intelligent sorting become weaker.

The interaction coefficients tell the story. Joint distribution reduces the positive contribution of cold-chain coverage and intelligent sorting to delivery success, while also weakening their cost-saving effects. The study's marginal-effect analysis shows that these performance benefits gradually decline as collaboration intensity increases.

The authors interpret this as a governance problem rather than proof of any single coordination mechanism. Different organizations may use incompatible information systems, operating procedures, barcode standards, responsibility rules or revenue-sharing arrangements. When technology designed for standardized, centralized operations is inserted into a fragmented multi-organization network, the coordination burden can absorb part of the efficiency dividend.

Collaboration is not automatically additive, the study warns. Sharing infrastructure may reduce duplication, but it can also create transaction costs that are invisible in technology-focused investment plans. A network can possess advanced equipment and still underperform if its participants cannot align how that equipment is used.

Geography Determines Whether Technology Becomes an Asset or a Cost

The benefits were also highly uneven across locations. Cold-chain coverage and intelligent sorting were associated with better delivery outcomes in agricultural counties and geographically concentrated service areas, while the same relationships were not statistically significant in non-agricultural counties or more dispersed areas.

The likely explanation is utilization. Agricultural regions generate more temperature-sensitive traffic, increasing the value of cold-chain infrastructure, while concentrated service areas create denser shipment flows that help sorting equipment and refrigerated capacity reach economies of scale. The researchers treat these explanations cautiously because shipment density and asset-utilization mechanisms were not directly measured.

This finding is particularly relevant for development policy. Rural infrastructure programs often favor standardized rollout targets because they are easier to finance and administer. The study suggests that such uniformity can be inefficient: advanced logistics infrastructure may create substantial value in high-demand corridors but become underused, expensive capacity in fragmented low-volume areas.

For governments, investors and development agencies, this shifts the question from "How much technology should be deployed?" to "Where can technology actually be used intensively enough to justify the investment?" That distinction is crucial in regions where public resources are limited and the cost of underutilized infrastructure is high.

The Real Investment Is Technology Plus Governance

The study makes a stronger case for treating digitalization, physical infrastructure and institutional design as one investment package. Logistics managers should not simply purchase intelligent sorting systems or expand refrigerated transport; they also need compatible data interfaces, common operating standards and clear rules for sharing costs, revenues and operational responsibility.

The same principle applies to public policy. Governments supporting rural logistics may need to finance interoperability and governance systems alongside physical assets. Standards for data exchange, shared handling protocols and transparent liability arrangements may be less visible than warehouses or automated equipment, but the research suggests they can determine whether those assets produce reliable returns.

The findings also have wider relevance for the Global South, where governments are trying to improve rural market access, strengthen agricultural value chains and digitize infrastructure while controlling costs. Cold chains can reduce risks around perishable goods, while smarter sorting can make fragmented networks more efficient. But copying high-tech logistics models without adapting them to local demand density, institutional capacity and network structure could leave countries with expensive assets that never reach their expected productivity.

The study does have important limitations. Its data come from one regional postal network, so the findings should not automatically be generalized to other firms or countries. The observational fixed-effects design cannot eliminate reverse causality or all time-varying factors, and the authors explicitly state that the reported relationships should be treated as conditional associations rather than definitive causal effects.

There are also measurement gaps. Smart sorting captures the share of parcels processed through intelligent equipment but does not isolate routing algorithms, IoT monitoring or system quality, while cold-chain coverage does not directly measure temperature-control performance or product losses. The study also does not measure emissions, energy consumption or broader environmental effects, leaving those sustainability questions open.

Regardless, the research offers an important correction to technology-first development thinking. Rural logistics performance depends not simply on whether companies possess modern assets, but on whether local demand, network geography and organizational rules allow those assets to work effectively.