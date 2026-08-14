Secret Deal: American Hostage's Liberation in the Sahel

An American pilot held hostage by an Islamic State affiliate in West Africa's Sahel region has been released, thanks to a brokered deal involving Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar, according to four sources.

Kevin Rideout, who worked for the missionary group Serving in Mission, was captured in Niger in October. His release was orchestrated without clear terms, although one source suggested a ransom may have been paid by the Libyan side.

The U.S. State Department and White House have not commented on the matter. Rideout's release remains a top priority for American authorities, with efforts to retrieve him including lifting sanctions on Malian officials for strategic advantage.